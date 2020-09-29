Hyderabad: Man gets 10-year RI for sexually assaulting minor

It was in January 2017 that the convicted person, Arun Jadav, a construction worker sexually assaulted the eight-year-old girl from his neighbourhood

By | Published: 11:16 pm

Hyderabad: A local court in LB Nagar on Tuesday sentenced a man to 10 years rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl. The court also imposed fine of Rs 1,000 on him.

It was in January 2017 that the convicted person, Arun Jadav, a construction worker sexually assaulted the eight-year-old girl from his neighbourhood. Based on a complaint from her mother, the Dundigal police booked a case and subsequently arrested Arun Jadav.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar appreciated the investigating officer, court constable officers and the public prosecutor for securing the conviction.

