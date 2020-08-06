Hyderabad: Man gets 10 year RI in rape case

By | Published: 12:41 am

Hyderabad: A local court here on Wednesday sentenced a 47-year-old Vaasthu consultant to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) in connection with a rape case booked against him in 2012.

The XI Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge B Srinivas Rao held the consultant, who was also a civil contractor, guilty and also asked him to pay a fine of Rs 1 lakh and in case non-payment of fine, he should undergo imprisonment for one more year.

The consultant had lured the 32-year-old woman and her children to his house when his family members were away. He locked the children in one room and raped her in another room.

Based on a complaint, the police had booked a case against the consultant and arrested him.

