Hyderabad: Man gets 10 year RI in rape and kidnap case

By | Published: 12:49 am

Hyderabad: A local court here on Thursday sentenced a 26-year-old electrician P Rajesh to undergo 10 years rigorous imprisonment and pay a fine of Rs 1,000 in connection with a rape and kidnap case booked against him in 2015.

In case of default of payment of fine, Rajesh must undergo simple imprisonment for two months.

The first Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge pronounced the judgement. The court held the accused guilty for the charges punishable under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act 2012 and under Sections 376 (2)(i), 363, 366, 366A of IPC.

Rajesh, a resident of Chandraiah Huts in Madannapet, raped a 14-year-old girl in the same locality on December 13, 2015. Based on a complaint lodged by the girl’s family, the Madannapet police registered a rape and kidnap case against Rajesh and arrested him.