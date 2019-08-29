Hyderabad: Man gets 10 yr RI for sexually assualting minor

By | Published: 11:52 pm

Hyderabad: A child-friendly court here on Thursday sentenced a 57-year-old mechanic, Gadela Dayanand, to undergo 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs 2,000 for sexually assaulting a minor girl at his house.

The verdict was pronounced by the first Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Suneetha Kunchala. Additional Public Prosecutor K Pratap Reddy said the girl’s mother had lodged a complaint with the police stating that her family had been staying in a rented house in the city. After returning from festival shopping on October 10, 2016, her house owner Dayanand, who was staying on the first floor of the same building, called her daughter to the upstairs.

A few minutes later, the mother went upstairs to call the child when she heard her crying. When the mother raised an alarm, Dayanand opened the main door. She took the girl into their her house and enquired about the incident following which the girl told that Dayanand sexually violated her. Furious over this, the mother went to Dayanand’s house and questioned him and his wife. The couple, however, restrained her from lodging a police complaint. They also threatened to lodge a false case under the provisions of SC, ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, if she goes on to lodge a complaint. Afraid over the threats, she kept quiet.

However, her husband, sensing something wrong, got to know about the incident and they lodged a complaint with the police. The police booked a case against Dayanand under Sections 376 (2)(i) and Section 342 of the Indian Penal Code along with provisions of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested him.

