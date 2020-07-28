Hyderabad: Man gets 3-year RI for murder attempt

By | Published: 10:05 pm

Hyderabad: A local court has sentenced a man to three-year rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 in a murder attempt case.

Balakrishna of Jummerat Bazaar was arrested by the Shahinayathgunj police in 2018 for attacking a man during a brawl.

The police had registered a case under Section 307 (attempting to murder) of IPC and under Indian Arms Act against him. After the trail, the court found the man guilty and convicted him.

