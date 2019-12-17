Hyderabad man gets jail for sexually assaulting minor girl

By | Published: 10:30 pm

Hyderabad: A local court in LB Nagar on Tuesday sentenced a man for three-and-a-half years of imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl from his neighbourhood. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 on him.

It was in July 2017 that B Venkatesh (40), a labourer from LB Nagar, sexually assaulted the nine-year-old girl, who had come to watch television to his house. She was staying with her father after the passing away of her mother. He fled from the spot after the girl raised an alarm. Based on a complaint, the LB Nagar police booked a case and subsequently arrested Venkatesh.

