Hyderabad: Man gets lifer for killing wife

Hyderabad: A local court in LB Nagar on Tuesday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for killing his wife four years ago. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 on him.

The convicted person was Syed Basha (33), a resident of Rajiv Gandhi Nagar in Jeedimetla and a native of Mailavaram village of Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh. In October 2016, Syed Basha, a carpenter, who was addicted to alcohol, often came home in a drunken state and physically assaulted his wife. On October 24, Basha throttled her to death after a fight.

Initially, the Jeedimetla police had booked a case of suspicious death. Based on strong suspicion, Basha was questioned and he confessed to the killing.

