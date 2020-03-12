Hyderabad: Man gets lifer in dowry-murder case

By | Published: 11:25 pm

Hyderabad: A local court in LB Nagar on Thursday sentenced a man to life imprisonment in a dowry murder case. The court also imposed fine of Rs 1,000 on him. The convicted person is K Ravi (29), from Srirangavaram village in Medchal. In September 2015, Ravi had set ablaze his wife for refusing to give additional dowry. The Petbasheerabad Police booked a case and subsequently arrested Ravi.

