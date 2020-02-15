Hyderabad: Man gets two days jail for stalking

By | Published: 12:12 am

Hyderabad: A local court on Friday sentenced a man to two days imprisonment for harassing women at bus stops. It also imposed fine of Rs 200 on him.

She Teams caught Mohd Faizuddin (41), a labourer from Rajendranagar, stalking and harassing women at Afzalgunj bus stop on Wednesday.

The personnel also captured his act on video. He was produced before the court on Friday.

