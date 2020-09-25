Hyderabad: Man hacked to death on city outskirts

According to the police, the person, aged around 40 years, appeared to be a labourer and might have been killed during a brawl on Thursday night, police said, adding that the body was found at an isolated place near Pillar Number 161.

By | Published: 2:13 pm

Hyderabad: An unidentified man was murdered by a group of persons at Rajendranagar on the city outskirts on Thursday night.

According to the police, the person, aged around 40 years, appeared to be a labourer and might have been killed during a brawl on Thursday night, police said, adding that the body was found at an isolated place near Pillar Number 161 of PVNR Expressway. The assailants had smashed a big boulder on his head, apparently killing him on the spot.

Locals noticed the body and informed the Rajendranagar police, who have shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital mortuary for autopsy.

K Ashok Chakravarthy, ACP (Rajendranagar) said it was suspected that the person had come to the spot along with a few other people to consume liquor. He might have been killed following an argument, he said.

The police trying to identify the person and have circulated his pictures to all police stations.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .