Hyderabad: Man held for attacking wife, mother-in-law

By | Published: 9:40 pm

Hyderabad: The Narayanguda police arrested a man on charges of attacking his wife and mother-in-law with a razor in an inebriated condition in their house in Himayathnagar here late on Wednesday.

According to the police, Durgesh (33) often comes home drunk and picks up fights with his wife Kavitha (27) and mother-in-law Yakamma (47). On Wednesday night, Durgesh came home drunk and during an argument with his wife, took out a razor he had with him and started slitting his hands. He attacked Yakamma and Kavitha when they tried to stop him.

Based on a complaint from Yakamma, the Narayanguda police booked a case and arrested Durgesh on Thursday. He was produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.

