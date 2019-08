By | Published: 12:17 am

Hyderabad: The LB Nagar Central Crime Station team on Tuesday nabbed a person on charges of robbery and recovered a motorcycle from him.

According to the police, K Dataram from Jilelaguda in Balapur, and a native of Haryana, had attempted to rob a woman at Bairamalguda last week. There were complaints of him harassing women who walked alone, the police said, adding that Dataram was identified after examining footage from 50 surveillance cameras in Bairamalguda.