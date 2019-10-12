Hyderabad man held for blackmailing former colleague

By | Published: 12:17 am

Hyderabad: The Kukatpally Housing Board police on Friday arrested a person working as an assistant manager with Lalithaa Jewelers, Tirupati, on charges of threatening and demanding money from a former colleague. The accused, Satya Srinivas Prasad Rao, had sent a letter by courier, threatening to kidnap daughter of his former colleague Ramgopal Reddy, working in the Lalithaa Jewelers shop in Kukatpally branch. The two knew each other since they earlier worked together in the Punjagutta branch.

According to the police, Rao, who was in need of money, had plotted to extort money from Reddy. “He sent a message by courier demanding Rs 30 lakh and threatened to kidnap Ramgopal Reddy’s daughter if he failed to give the money,” police said. Based on a complaint from Reddy, the KPHB police booked a case and nabbed Rao from his house in Tirupati.