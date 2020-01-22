Hyderabad: Man held for cricket betting

By | Published: 11:35 pm

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force (South) arrested a man on charges of organising online cricket betting and seized Rs 1.62 lakh from him.

Acting on a tip-off, the police caught Mohd Ishaq Ahmed, 26, of Bibi Ka Chashma in Falaknuma. “Ahmed was organising cricket betting with the help of one bookie Raju of Maharashtra. Efforts are on to nab him,” Inspector (Task Force) S Raghavendra said, adding that the suspect, along with the property, was handed over to Falaknuma police for further action.

