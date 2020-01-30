Hyderabad: Man held for duping senior citizen in Zafar Road

By | Published: 9:23 pm

Hyderabad: Commissioner’s Task Force (East) on Thursday arrested a person who allegedly duped a senior citizen by diverting his attention and made away with Rs 61,000 from an ATM centre. Acting on a tip off, the police caught Mohammed Ahsan Rahman alias Faisal who stole Rs 61,000 from a senior citizen at an ATM centre in Zafar Road under the Rein Bazaar police station.

“Rahman, on pretext of helping the senior citizen to withdraw the cash from the machine, diverted the attention of the victim and took Rs 61,000 from the ATM machine using two cards,” said the police.

The police identified Rahman with the help of closed circuit cameras in the ATM centre and nabbed him. He was handed over to the Rein Bazaar police for further action.

