Hyderabad man held for hacking wife’s mail

Hyderabad: A man who allegedly hacked his wife’s social media accounts and sent abusive messages to her colleagues was arrested by the Hyderabad Cybercrime police here on Thursday.

The arrested was I Shanti Srujan, a native of Seethammadhara in Visakhapatnam. According to the police, the victim lodged a complaint on October 5 last year against Srujan stating that he misused her social media accounts to abuse her senior colleagues and friends.

“He had forcefully taken away her cell phone along with the SIM card registered on her name. He was aware that she was using the number for official purposes and that it was connected to all her social media accounts. He changed the passwords and recovery options of the social networking apps,” the police said.

Srujan, said to have had disputes with his wife, mailed her colleagues from her e-mail ID ‘to tarnish her character’.

“He also posted her other particulars including a phone number, house address on her Facebook timeline, which could be viewed by the public. Then, he sent friend requests to random persons, especially those whose had obscene profile pictures,” police said.

The suspect was produced before the court which remanded him in judicial custody.