Hyderabad: Man held for killing partner’s mom

By | Published: 12:46 am 12:48 am

Hyderabad: The Keesara police on Tuesday arrested a youngster on charges of killing the mother of his live-in partner last month at Nagaram.

The arrested person was identified as S Sai Kumar, an intermediate dropout and a painter residing in Rampally in Nagaram. He had developed intimacy with one Maheshwari of Kazipet in Warangal and started living together.

However, Maheshwari’s mother was against their relationship and warned Sai multiple times. He bore grudge and wanted to kill her.

On May 22, he picked up an argument with Saraswathi and attacked her with a boulder. She was injured and died later while undergoing treatment.

The Keesara police booked a case of murder and are investigating.

