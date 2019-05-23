Hyderabad: Man hit by train, killed

By | Published: 1:19 am 1:29 am

Hyderabad: A 43-year-old man K Sravan Kumar from Katedan, died reportedly when he was hit by a train while crossing the railway track on Thursday morning.

Sravan, a private employee from NGO’s Colony in Katedan, was going on some work and crossing the track at Shivrampally railway station when he was hit by a train.

The locals on spotting the body on the tracks alerted the Kachiguda Railway Police who registered a case and shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital mortuary. A post-mortem examination was conducted and the body handed over to the relatives.

