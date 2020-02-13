Hyderabad man, injured in LPG blast, dies

By | Published: 12:51 am

Hyderabad: A marble worker, from Warsiguda in Chilkalguda, who sustained burns in an LPG cylinder explosion on Sunday died early on Wednesday. Ghouse Pasha (33) was undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital with his wife and four children who suffered burns too. The condition of his wife Shabana continues to be critical, police said.

