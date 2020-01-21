Hyderabad: Man jailed for sexually assaulting foster daughter

By | Published: 12:58 am

Hyderabad: A local court in LB Nagar on Monday sentenced a man to five years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting his foster daughter, a minor. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 2,500 on him.

It was in 2015 that the man aged 45 from Balaji Nagar in Ghatkesar, who had adopted the 13-year-old, sexually assaulted her in the absence of his wife. He had also threatened to kill her if she revealed it to anyone. He also physically assaulted her when she resisted his attempt.

Based on a complaint, the Ghatkesar police arrested him. The court found him guilty and sentenced him to RI.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .