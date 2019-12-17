Hyderabad: Man kidnaps girl, hands over to police hours later

By | Published: 11:37 pm

Hyderabad: In a dramatic turn of events, a four-year-old girl who was allegedly kidnapped at Chatanpally village, Shadnagar was handed over to the police by the kidnapper, hours later on Tuesday. The incident happened in the same village where the burnt body of 27-year-old veterinarian Disha was found.

After returning from her kindergarten school, the young girl Snehitha was playing in front of her house on Tuesday evening. According to the Shadnagar police, the toddler was playing along with other children when the youngster Ravi, approached her on a motorcycle. He lured her with a chocolate and took her away. The other children, who noticed this, immediately informed her parents.

Based on a complaint from her mother, the Shadnagar police booked a case of kidnap and launched investigation. Special teams were formed to trace the abducted girl at the earliest. The footages from the surveillance cameras in the surroundings were examined to identify the kidnapper.

The police also released CCTV pictures of the kidnapper taking the girl on the motorcycle. “Fearing consequences, he brought the girl and handed over to the police station on Tuesday night and surrendered,” said a senior official from Shadnagar. Ravi is suspected to have kidnapped the girl as he was childless even after five years of marriage, he added.

The Shadnagar police took Ravi into custody and are questioning. The infant was handed over to her parents in the presence of the senior police officials of the Shamshabad Zone of the Cyberabad police late in the night.

