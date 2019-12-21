Hyderabad: Man killed by neighbour in Mailardevpally

By | Published: 1:10 am

Hyderabad: Following frequent disputes, a youngster allegedly killed his neighbour at Owaisi Hills in Mailardevpally late on Thursday night.

The victim, Syed Ahmed (52) and Baba (25), both neighbours, had frequent disputes over various issues for quite a long time. Their family members too had fought many times. Elders and leaders from the colony had intervened and worked out a compromise between both the parties.

However, Baba bore a grudge against Ahmed and waited for the right time to take revenge. He roped in his friends Waseem and Suleman for help, and on Thursday around 10 pm, the trio armed with iron rods and a knife went to the scrap shop where Ahmed worked as a watchman.

“He was alone in the shop. The trio barged into the shop and after a brief argument attacked him,” police said, adding that Ahmed managed to escape from the shop but they chased him.

“When he fell on the road, they overpowered him and attacked him again, resulting in his death,” police said. Shamshabad DCP N Prakash Reddy and Rajendranagar ACP Ashok Chakravarthy visited the spot. The Mailardevpally police have booked a case and took the trio into custody on Friday.

The body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital and handed over to the family after autopsy on Friday.

