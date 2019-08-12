Hyderabad: Man killed over extra-marital affair

By | Published: 12:46 am

Hyderabad: A man was murdered, allegedly over an extra-marital affair, at Uppal on Monday. According to the police, the man, Durga, who earned a livelihood by begging, was having an extra-marital affair with one Nirmala, who lived with her husband Raju and children in the temporary huts near Hanuman Temple in Uppal.

On Monday morning, Durga reached their house and Nirmala and Raju picked up an argument with him. The argument turned violent and Raju attacked Durga on his head with a stick. He was rushed to Gandhi Hospital where he died during treatment in the afternoon, police said.

The Uppal police booked a murder case and arrested Raju. The body was shifted to the morgue for an autopsy and was handed over to the family later in the day.

