Hyderabad man kills self over family squabble

By | Published: 8:59 pm

Hyderabad: A 24-year-old-man ended his life over family issues at his house in Chilkalguda in Secunderabad early on Sunday. According to the police, Bolli Raju (24) of Seethaphalmandi under Chilkalguda police station area of the city was living along with his wife M Divya and other family members. The couple got married a year and half ago.

On Saturday late night, Raju came home from work and went into his room without interacting with anyone. On Sunday morning, when the family members knocked the door of his room to wake him up, however, Raju did not response.

“After breaking open the door, the family members found Raju hanging from the ceiling fan in his room. The family members told us that Raju was depressed over frequent quarrels with his wife over family issues and might have ended his life,” said the Chilkalguda police.

On a complaint made by the family members, the police registered a case under Section 174 of CrPC and took up investigation. The body was shifted to Gandhi Hospital where a post-mortem examination was performed.

