Hyderabad: Man kills wife, son, attempts suicide

By | Published: 12:23 pm 12:26 pm

Hyderabad: A man Ananthapa alias Chenna allegedly killed his wife and two-year-old son and later attempted suicide at Gachibowli on Wednesday.

The incident happened in NTR Nagar in Gachibowli. According to the police, Chenna livd along with his wife Madhavi and their two-year-old son in a rented house in NTR Nagar.

The family are natives of Hubli in Karnataka. Neighbors told the police that the couple frequently quarreled with each other over family related issues.

Early Wednesday, Chenna killed his wife and son by throttling their neck. Later he attempted to end his life.

More details are awaited.

