Hyderabad: Man kills wife suspecting fidelity

By | Published: 11:49 pm

Hyderabad: Suspecting her fidelity, a man allegedly murdered his wife at their house in Pragathi Nagar in Dundigal here on Thursday afternoon.

B Prabhakar, a welding worker, suspected his wife P Ramadevi’s fidelity and picked up frequent fights with her. According to the police, on Thursday afternoon around 1 pm, following an argument, he attacked her with an iron rod. She suffered grievous injuries and died on the spot.

The Dundigal police are investigating the case. Prabhakar is under police custody and the body was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital morgue.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter.