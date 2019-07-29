Watch: Hyderabad man kisses cop during Bonalu procession, lands in trouble

By | Published: 7:04 pm 7:07 pm

Hyderabad: A man, who hugged and landed a kiss on a Sub-Inspector, during a Bonalu festival procession in Nallakunta here has been booked by the police for misbehaving and obstructing a cop on duty.

P Bhanu, 28, of Malkajgiri, apparently high on spirits, had joined a procession taken out on the occasion of the Bonalu festival in Nallakunta on Sunday. While dancing along with the procession, he spotted the SI, who was attached to the Nallakunta police station, walking past.

What happened next took even the cop by surprise. Bhanu rushed to him, hugged him tight and landed him a kiss. The shocked cop managed to slap him and push him away, after which Bhanu, as if nothing happened, continued to dance even as the cop reprimanded him.

A few persons who shot the video uploaded it on social media, after which it went viral.

Meanwhile, the Nallakunta police on Monday invoked various sections of the Indian Penal Code and detained the man, against whom a case has now been booked.

Bhanu told the police that his act was a “gesture of appreciation” of the hard work of the police department. Whether the SI will accept it the same way remains to be seen.

