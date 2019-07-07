Hyderabad: Man murdered and cut into pieces at Chandrayangutta

By | Published: 8:38 pm

Hyderabad: In a gruesome killing, a car driver was butchered and the body parts dumped in a nala after packing it in a cloth at Chandrayangutta. A month later, the police after a massive combing of the the nala recovered the remains of the man on Saturday evening.

Syed Sajiduddin, a car driver from Nimrah colony in Chandrayangutta was missing since June 7. The family members after anxiously waiting for few days approached the Chandrayangutta police and lodged a complaint and a case of man missing was registered on June 20.

On Thursday, the police got information that Sajiduddin was murdered by some persons and his body was dumped in a nala near Falaknuma railway station by the assailants.

“On basis of the information, a massive operation lasting for three days was taken up by the police involving GHMC. The nala was extensively searched and near Kandikalgate we found the remains of human body wrapped in a thick cloth,” said ACP Falaknuma, M A Rasheed.

The remains were shifted to Osmania General Hospital mortuary where the doctors conducted an examination. Parts of the body are being sent to Forensic Science Laboratory where doctors will conducted a DNA test to confirm the identity of the body.

The ACP said that they have identified some persons, Jahangir alias Gudamba Jahangir and Karim Lala, a coconut vendor, as supsects. “Both of them were friends of Sajiduddin. On June 7 night, they had a brawl in an inebriated state. We suspect they killed Sajiduddin with knives and his body cut into pieces before being disposed in the nala,” said the ACP.

At present both the suspects are absconding and two special teams have been formed to nab them.

