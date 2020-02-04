Hyderabad: Man murdered, body stuffed in gunny bag

By | Published: 11:26 pm

Hyderabad: A man who went missing on Sunday was found murdered and his body stuffed in a gunny bag in a house in Jawaharnagar in Jubilee Hills here on Tuesday night.

The victim was identified as Ramesh, a trader from Borabanda in SR Nagar who was allegedly kidnapped by unidentified persons who had demanded Rs 90 lakh from his family. Police sources said Ramesh’s family had lodged a complaint with the SR Nagar police, and a case was registered.

While the investigation was on, the local residents in Jawaharnagar informed the Jubilee Hills police of a foul smell emanating from a house in the neighbourhood.

When the door was forcibly opened, Ramesh’s body was found stuffed in a gunny bag. He is suspected to have been murdered by the kidnappers over a financial dispute.

The investigation is on. Efforts are on to identify and nab the killers, officials said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.