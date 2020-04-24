Hyderabad: Man murdered in Mailardevpally

By | Published: 12:05 am

Hyderabad: A 20 year-old man was reportedly murdered by some persons at Mailardevpally in the city. According to the police, Ajit Pawar (20) was working at a plastic company located at Alinagar in Mailardevpally police station area for last few years and staying in the workers quarters there.

“On Tuesday night there was some quarrel between Ajit and another worker of the company, Shankar. The dispute was reportedly over a financial issue between them. We suspect Ajit was killed soon after the quarrel,” said N Prakash Reddy, DCP, Shamshabad.

The incident came to light on Thursday after locals complained of foul smell emanating from the premises where Ajit stayed. On information the Mailardevpally police reached the spot and took up investigation.

A dog squad and a clues team visited the spot to assist the investigators in the probe.