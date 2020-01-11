Hyderabad: Man, parents get RI in dowry death case

By | Published: 12:46 am

Hyderabad: A local court in LB Nagar sentenced a man to seven years and his parents to two years rigourous imprisonment in the dowry death case of his wife, on Friday. It also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on each of them, apart from ordering them to pay Rs 1 lakh compensation to the victim’s family.

The convicted persons are O Nagesh (28), a civil contractor; and his parents O Iddamma (50) and O Veeraswamy (55) — all residents of Jaipuri Colony in LB Nagar. Unable to bear the harassment meted out to her by Nagesh and his parents, Lalitha hanged herself to death in March, 2015.

The couple got married in 2010 and had a daughter. Nagesh and his parents demanded additional dowry from Lalitha and threatened to kill her if she did not fulfill their wish. Nagesh and his parents were counselled, but they continued to harass Lalitha. Unable to take the harassment anymore, Lalitha ended her life.