Hyderabad man pays Rs.50,000 penalty for felling tree

Hyderabad: Next time you think of felling a tree near your home or in colony, think twice. The Forest Department on Sunday levied a penalty of Rs. 50,000 on a resident in Chaitanyapuri, Kothapet, on Sunday for felling a tree.

According to officials, Mohd. Ali, a resident of Chaitanyapuri, cut the tree near his home and the same was brought to the notice of officials on social networking websites by Twitter users. Immediately, the Forest Range Officer, Hayathnagar, levied a penalty of Rs.50,000 and collected the amount from Ali.

