Hyderabad man scales Europe’s highest peak

By | Published: 12:43 am

Hyderabad: Bharath Thammineni, a city-based mountaineer, has achieved yet another milestone by scaling Mount Elbrus, the highest peak in Europe recently. He also became the only person from South India who led two teams to Elbrus’ summit.

He scaled the peak with his team of six members, according to a press release. Bharath, the co-founder of Boots and Crampons Private Limited, is a professional mountaineer, so is his wife Raji Thammineni. Their firm provides training in mountaineering, trekking, expeditions and adventure sports to students and employees of the corporate sector.

Achievements of Bharath also include climbing Mount Everest in May 2017 and conquering Mount Aconcagua in Argentina, the highest peak in South America, the release added.

