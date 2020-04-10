Hyderabad: Man spits on road in violation of spitting ban, gets arrested

By | Published: 8:18 pm

Hyderabad: In what could be perhaps the first incident after the State government on Wednesday banned spitting in public places, the Saroornagar police arrested the driver of a milkvan on charges of spitting on the road at Champapet here on Friday morning.

The arrested person was identified as Mohammed Abdul Muzed (24), a driver from Almagal Colony in Hayathnagar.

According to the police, around 11 am, Abdul Muzed, who was proceeding in the milk van along with his co-driver from Hayathnagar towards Saroornagar, was stopped for vehicle checking at Champapet.

“We stopped the milkvan at the checkpost. It was then that he spit on the road defying the government ordering banning it,” said K Sanjeeva Reddy, Sub-inspector, Saroornagar, adding that the act was photographed as well.

Abdul Muzed was taken into custody for violating orders passed in view of the curtailing the spreading of coronavirus.

