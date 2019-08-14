Hyderabad: Man stabbed to death over extramarital affair 

By | Published: 10:47 am

Hyderabad: A 35-year-old man was found murdered at Jeedimetla here early on Wednesday.

The man, identified as Sunil, was reportedly murdered by two persons over an extramarital affair. The two persons stabbed Sunil with some weapons and dumped boulders on his head.

The police registered a case and shifted the body to Gandhi Hospital mortuary. The police have launched efforts to nab the assailants.

More details are awaited.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .