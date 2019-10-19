Hyderabad man stamps dog to death, sister calls in police

By | Published: 6:16 pm 6:57 pm

Hyderabad: Shocked by the manner in which her brother and his wife stamped her dog to death, a woman has approached the police at Lallapet here on Saturday.

The woman, Rama Davi, 37, an employee of the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) here, said in her complaint lodged with the Osmania University Police that she was coming down the stairs and saw her brother Nagaraj and his wife Swapna stamping on the dog and strangling it to death. When she objected, Nagaraj allegedly threatened to kill her and her mother, following which she dialed 100 to call in the police.

She also said that Nagaraj had earlier killed her other dogs too by leaving them on the rail track in front of her house. She also alleged that he had beaten her mother and that they were living in fear since he was always drunk.

The Compassionate Society for Animals have taken up the case, on which the OU police have registered an FIR. The dog’s carcass was meanwhile sent for postmortem at the Narayanguda Government Veterinary Hospital.

