Hyderabad: Man suspected of killing wife, son

By | Published: 12:37 am

Hyderabad: A woman and her four-year-old son were found murdered in their house at Jinkalwada in Moosapet area late on Sunday. Police suspect her husband murdered them.

The couple identified as Rajesh (30) and Urmila (27), natives of Uttar Pradesh, along with their four-year-old son Kishan had come to the city a fortnight ago to earn a living here.

Sanathnagar police said Rajesh had allegedly drowned his son Kishan and bludgeoned his wife Urmila with an iron rod before fleeing the place. The reason for the double murder is yet to be known, they said.

Rajesh’s family had come to the city with another couple, Deepak and Chanda. On Sunday, Deepak and his wife left home early in search of a job and returned home in the afternoon to find the place locked from outside.

When Rajesh did not respond to their calls and after waiting for about two hours, they forcibly opened the door and found Urmila lying dead in a pool of blood. When they searched the washroom, they found Kishan’s body in a water bucket, sources said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.