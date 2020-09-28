Hyderabad: Man talking on phone on railway track hit fatally by train

By | City Bureau | Published: 12:15 pm

Hyderabad: Speaking over mobile phone using earphones while standing on the railway tracks turned fatal for a person at Kadiyala Kunta tanda near Shadnagar in Mahbubnagar district on Monday morning.

Mudavath Ram Singh was walking along the double line railway track. Believing that the train would be arriving on the old track, he stood on the new track, speaking over mobile phone using earphones.

As he could not hear the sound, the train hit him resulting in instant death, according to police. On coming to know about the incident, the railway police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to the mortuary for autopsy.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .