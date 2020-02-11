Hyderabad: Man threatens to jump from tower; cops bring him down

By | Published: 10:54 am

Hyderabad: A depressed hotel worker climbed on to the tower at the L.B Stadium and threatened to jump on Tuesday.

However he safely got down after the police promised to look into his grievance. The man Venkatesh, a native of Odisha, who worked at a hotel in Basheerbagh, was reportedly sacked by the management. He approached the labour department and lodged a complaint.

As he did not get any help, Venkatesh climbed on to the tower in the morning and started shouting. People who noticed him informed the police about it. The police reached the spot and after sometime successfully convinced him that they would help him out and Venkatesh got down.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .