By | Published: 12:41 am

Hyderabad: A 22-year-old degree student, who allegedly created a fake account on Instagram and tried to sexually exploit a minor girl by threatening to make her morphed pictures public, was arrested by the Malkajgiri police here on Thursday.

According to the police, the suspect, Sohail Hussain, a resident of Sardarpatel Nagar, was a degree final year student at a private college in Secunderabad.

Hussain met the victim through Facebook in 2014 and began chatting with her posing as a woman. Assuming that she was talking with a woman, the girl had shared some personal information. After learning her secrets, Hussain started forcing her to meet him personally, and when she refused, he threatened that he would morph her pictures and make them public. Malkajgiri Inspector Komraiah said he was arrested then and released on bail.

“Recently, he contacted her through Instagram and began threatening her again. Fearing that he would harm her relatives, she accepted to meet him. However, when he tried to exploit her sexually, she told her parents, who approached the police and lodged a complaint,” he said.

Police have registered a case under the Indian Penal Code, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Information Technology Act.

He was produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.