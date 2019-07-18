Hyderabad: Man tries to jump off PVNR Expressway; rescued

By | Published: 11:32 am 11:36 am

Hyderabad: A mentally unstable man who was allegedly attempting suicide by jumping off the PVNR expressway here was rescued by a group of youngsters on Wednesday.

The incident came to light on Thursday after a video of the incident started making rounds on social media.

The man, a native of Bihar, had climbed the railing of the flyover at Pillar No. 145 at Attapur to jump from there.

Luckily, a few youngsters who were working out at the Celebrity Gymnasium nearby noticed him and rushed to his rescue.

The gym owner Indraneel, also a movie artist, who witnessed the incident alerted the youngsters, who went on the flyover and tactfully caught the man from behind and brought him down.

He was handed over to the Rajendranagar police.

