Hyderabad: Man who attempted self-immolation dies

By | Published: 9:07 pm

Hyderabad: A 22-year-old man who had set himself ablaze in Chandrayangutta police station premises 20 days ago died while undergoing treatment at Osmania General Hospital early on Sunday. According to the police, Shabbir Ali, a resident of Ghazimillat colony was brought to the police station on July 20 after a man lodged a complaint stating that Shabbir who was previously involved in theft cases had snatched his mobile phone.

However, the police could not find the phone with Shabbir and asked him to come the next day as he was reportedly in an inebriated condition. The victim went out from the police station and came back after dousing himself in fuel. After walking into the police station, he shouted at the policemen inside the premises and set himself ablaze before running out of the premises.

Prasad Varma, Detective Inspector and constable Sai Kiran ran behind him and doused the flames. Shabbir was shifted to Osmania General Hospital where he died while undergoing treatment early on Sunday. The autopsy was conducted at the OGH mortuary and the body was handed over to the family members.

