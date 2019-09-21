Hyderabad: Man who created nuisance on Metro train caught

By | Published: 11:53 pm

Hyderabad: A person who created nuisance in a Metro Rail train earlier this month was apprehended by the Osmania University police and Metro Rail security on Saturday. A case under the Metro Rail (O & M) Act and the City Police Act was booked against him.

The arrested person is identified as Seelam Kanakaraju, an employee of the Container Corporation of India, and a resident of Lalaguda. On September 8, a video of Kanakaraju creating nuisance on a Metro Rail train, allegedly in an inebriated condition, had gone viral on social media resulting in apprehensions of safety of women travellers.

Before the security personnel could catch him, Kanakaraju fled from the Metro Rail Station when the train stopped. The OU police and Metro Rail security personnel identified him with the help of CCTV camera footage and apprehended him on Saturday.

