Hyderabad: Man who forged Govt order on wineshops opening arrested

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad city police have arrested a person who was allegedly behind creating the fake government order on opening of wine stores during the lockdown.
According to City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar, the suspect, Sunny from Uppal, had prepared the fake GO as per which the Excise department had allowed the sale of liquor in the city.
The suspect would be sent to jail, the Commissioner said while warning that similar action would be taken against those creating or circulating fake news.
