Hyderabad: Man who killed father misled people

By | Published: 12:38 am

Hyderabad: The Hayathnagar police, who arrested D Vishnu on charges of bludgeoning his father to death on Wednesday, said the suspect had tried to mislead people saying his father was injured in a scuffle with neighbours leading to his death.

Vishnu had killed his father D Rama Narsaiah (45) in Brundavan Colony of Hayatnagar after a drunken brawl in the early hours of Wednesday. Police said Vishnu bore a grudge against his father for harassing his mother and him. Due to the harassment, his mother was staying separately.

“He was also angry that his father spent all the money on boozing and neglected family and responsibilities, including the marriage of his sister,” police said.

On Wednesday night, Narsaiah came home in an inebriated condition and started hurling abuses at Vishnu. Angered by this, he grabbed a pestle and attacked his father on his head. After this, he tried to mislead people by portraying it as an accident.

“He called the ambulance and informed them that his father died after a quarrel with neighbours,” police said.

On receiving information from the ambulance staff, the Hayathnagar police reached the spot and took up investigation. Vishnu had fled the spot by then. He was arrested later in the day.

