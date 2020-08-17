Hyderabad: Man who raped four-year-old girl gets life term

By | Published: 5:03 pm

Hyderabad: A local court here on Monday sentenced a 46-year-old rental house agent from Shahalibanda in the old city to rigorous life imprisonment on charges of sexually abusing a four-year-old girl in December 2015.

First Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Suneetha Kunchala, found the man guilty under sections of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and sentenced him to undergo rigorous life imprisonment. Additional Public Prosecutor K. Pratap Reddy said the court also found the man guilty under different sections of the Indian Penal Code and awarded rigorous imprisonment ranging from three years to 10 years. These sentences were to run concurrently. The court also imposed a fine of Rs.50,000.

According to prosecution, the city police received information on December 17, 2015 that the man had committed an unnatural offence and sexually abused a four-year-old girl with the act being recorded on a CCTV camera in his house, which was fixed by his wife. The minor girl was living in the house on rent, along with her parents.

