Hyderabad Man’s bid to end life foiled

By | Published: 1:19 am

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Lake Police rescued a man who was in an inebriated condition from committing suicide in the Hussain Sagar here in the early hours of Monday.

According to the Lake Police, the 28-year-old private employee from Domalguda tried to jump into the lake from near a pooja stall on upper Tank Bund. The patrolling party saw this and saved him.

When enquired, he said he was depressed after a quarrel with his family and wanted to end his life. He was counseled and was handed over to his sister.