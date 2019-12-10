Hyderabad: MANUU awards Ph.D in Translation Studies

By | Published: 9:42 pm

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has declared Syed Majid Ali as qualified in Doctor of Philosophy in Translation Studies. Ali has worked on the topic ‘Urdu kham karpura ki tayari, qawaed-vo-maine ke lehaz se ghaltiaon ka tajzia aur urdu hindi urdu machini tarjume ke nizam mein iss ke asrat’ under the supervision of Prof Mohd Khalid Mubashir-uz-Zafar, Head, Department of Translation, MANUU.

ITI certificate



Industrial Training Institute, MANUU on Tuesday organised certificate distribution ceremony for the students of ITI, Hyderabad.

Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Ayub Khan in his speech said that MANUU is the only central university where ITIs are established and working efficiently.

Dr . Surya Prakash, Senior manager, Indian Immunological Limited, Laxmi Narayan, Safety Manager of Indian Immunological Limited, Narsaiah, Regional Deputy Director, DET, and others addressed the students.

Polytechnic



Dr. Mohd Yousuf Khan, Principal, Polytechnic and Incharge Training & Placement cell, MANUU, exhorted the students to enter their field with full commitment and interest.

Each year, MANUU conducts campus placement for passed outs and final year students and Prof. Ayub Khan and other guests distributed the National Trade Certificates (NCVT) to the passed out students.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter