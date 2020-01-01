Hyderabad: MANUU awards PhD to Fowzia Afaq

By | Published: 8:53 pm

Maulana Azad National Urdu University has declared that Fowzia Afaq, daughter of Afaq Ahmad Sheikh, qualified in Doctor of Philosophy in Journalism and Mass Communication.

She has worked on the topic ‘Role of Electronic Media in Socio-Cultural Development of Women in Rural Kashmir’ under the supervision of Prof Ehtesham Ahmed Khan, Dean and Head, Department of Mass Communication and Journalism, MANUU.

