Hyderabad: MANUU introduces two paramedical programmes

By | Published: 5:01 pm

Hyderabad: The Maulana Azad National Urdu University has introduced Bachelor of Vocational courses, Medical Laboratory Technology (MLT) and Medical Imaging Technology (MIT) under National Skill Qualification Frame Work (NSQF) programme.

According to Dr. S. Maqbool Ahmed, Nodal Officer, students have the opportunity to exit after the first year as Diploma and after second year as Advanced Diploma. Both these three-year degree courses have job opportunities in corporate, government hospitals, pathology labs, diagnostic centres and health centres. Selected students shall be trained in reputed corporate hospitals of Hyderabad, according to a press release.

Students who have completed 10+2/higher secondary/intermediate with science subjects are eligible to apply. Limited seats are available. Hostel facility will be provided to outstation candidates subject to availability. The last date for filled in online application forms is June 30. For details, visit the University website www.manuu.ac.in or send query on email maqboolmanuu@yahoo.com.

The submission of application for various other merit based courses at undergraduate, post graduate level will also continue till June 30, the release added.

